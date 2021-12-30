NEWS

Minister calls for new driving center for those with mobility problems



Deputy Transport Minister Michalis Papadopoulos on Wednesday recommended that a second national center for people with mobility problems to sit driving tests be created in Larissa, at a location that already has much of the necessary infrastructure.

Sitting a driving center in the central Greek city would also free thousands of motorists in many parts of the country from the inconvenience of having to travel to Athens to sit a driving test for a new license or renewing an old one.

If the Larissa facility goes ahead, it will be the first of its kind created under recent legislation concerning driving test centers. The only testing center for people with mobility problems today is a state-run facility in Athens.

