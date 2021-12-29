NEWS

Government to distribute over 30 million euros in heating subsidies

[InTime News]

The government has paid out 30,5 million euros in heating subsidies to 299.234 eligible households according to Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Wednesday.

“Heating subsidies for the winter of 2021/2022, following the widening of income and wealth criteria, cover the majority of households that will use heating oil, gas, or other subsidised fuel, proving the government’s solidarity in the face of the international energy crisis,” read the minister’s statement, pointing out that more than 86 million euros have already been paid out.

