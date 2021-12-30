Return to school with tests, lower threshold for online courses

The main scenario adopted by the Greek Education Ministry for the start of the new school term on January 10 sees rapid tests for teachers and students and a lower threshold in the rate of Covid infections required to move classes online, Kathimerini understands.

Teachers and students will have to procure a negative rapid – and not self- test to return to school, while the rate of infections per class required to switch to virtual courses is lowered to 30% from the current 50%+1, according to sources.

Government sources told Kathimerini that as the pandemic evolves, any final measures may need to be tweaked taking into account the situation of the first 10 days of 2022.