1.5 million euros earmarked for public libraries

Greece’s public libraries will receive an extra 1.5 million euros from the regular budget of the Ministry of Education for 2021, in a decision signed by Minister Niki Kerameus.

The move is part of the ministry’s initiatives to support books and readership in a plan that involves, among others, the new school curricula.

Through the new curricula, students will be invited to read and work on entire literary works to become familiar with books and acquire the habit of reading.