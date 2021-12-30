Dozens of guns, hundreds of coins seized in central Greece bust

More than 30 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and hundreds of historic coins were confiscated during a police operation in Farsala, central Greece, following a tip-off concerning a local business owner.

According to a police announcement on Thursday, the operation took place on Wednesday and led to the arrest of two suspects, a man – the owner of the business in question – and a woman who reportedly had licenses for the majority of the guns but was in violation of laws regarding their use and storage.

Officers also seized 800 coins, which an official at the Larissa Ephorate of Antiquities said appear to date from ancient to late Byzantine times.