Second body found from Paros migrant boat sinking

The body of a man found floating last Tuesday (Dec. 28) in the open sea near the Cycladic island of Tinos belongs to one of the migrants who went missing when a sailboat carrying about 80 people overturned northwest of Paros on Christmas Eve.

Another body from the same wreckage was pulled out of the water near Tinos on Monday (Dec. 27).

According to the testimonies among the 63 people pulled out of the water in that incident both men were onboard the sailboat when it overturned. 

The grim finding raises the death toll from the Paros sinking to 18, while police have arrested three people suspected of being the traffickers. 

