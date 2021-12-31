NEWS

Covid-19 help network in the making

A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in Athens, Greece, Monday. Greece has recorded a spike in deaths and infections related to Covid-19 this month, amid heightened concerns in Europe due to the Omicron variant. The Greek government has been ruling out the prospect of a general lockdown. [AP]

The Athens Medical Association (ISA) and the Regional Authority of Attica are in the process of creating a Covid-19 support network that will make it easier for citizens to seek help and advice from experts.

This will happen via a platform that contains the names and numbers of general practitioners, pathologists, lung doctors and pediatricians, who will be available to help patients who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 or people who are worried that they may have contracted the virus.

