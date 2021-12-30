public-transport-to-clock-out-early-on-new-year-s-eve

Public transportation in Athens will clock earlier than usual on New Year’s Eve, operators said on Thursday.

Trolley buses and regular buses will begin heading back to their depots after 10 p.m., meaning there will be no services after 11 p.m.

Metro Line 1 will run its last services from Piraeus to Kifissia at 10:20 p.m., from Omonia to Kifissia at 10.39 p.m., from Kifissia to Piraeus at 10.20 p.m. and from Omonia to Piraeus at 10.52 p.m.

On Lines 2 and 3 of the metro, the last trains will be leaving at the following times: Anthoupoli to Elliniko at 10:44 p.m., Elliniko to Anthoupoli at 10:42 p.m., Nikaia to Athens International Airport at 9:31 p.m., Nikaia to Doukissis Plakentias at 10:41 p.m., Athens International Airport to Nikaia at 10:02 p.m., Doukissis Plakentias to Nikaia at 10:39 p.m. and from Syntagma to all destinations at 11 p.m.

The tram service will also be limited, with the last T7 services leaving Asklipieio Voulas to Aghia Triada at 9:51 p.m. and Aghia Triada to Asklipieio Voulas at 10:07 p.m.

The last T6 service departs Syntagma to Pikrodafni at 10:39 pm and Pikrodafni to Syntagma at 9:50 p.m..

For passengers combining T6 and T7 services, the last tram from Syntagma to Asklipieio Voulas leaves at 9:54 p.m. and to Aghia Triada at 9:30 p.m.

In the other direction, the last tram from Asklipieio Voulas to Syntagma leaves at 9:22 p.m. and from Aghia Triada to Syntagma at 9:19 p.m.

More details are available on the 11185 hotline or online at www.oasa.gr/en/telematics/.