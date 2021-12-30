covid-figures-hit-new-high-of-35-580-new-cases

New coronavirus cases smashed a fourth record in as many days on Thursday, reaching the unprecedented number of 35,580, up from 28,828 the day before, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) has reported.

Fatalities also rose on Thursday to 72 – the same as on Wednesday – taking the Covid death toll to 20,708.

The number of patients on ventilators in intensive care eased to 636 from 620 and 635 the two previous days.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,170,293 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Of the 35,580 new cases, 32 were detected at entry points to the county.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 217infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,410 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 37 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.

Of the new cases, 15,713 were registered in Attica and 3,997 in Thessaloniki.