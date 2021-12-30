NEWS

Covid figures hit new high of 35,580 new cases

covid-figures-hit-new-high-of-35-580-new-cases
[SOOC]

New coronavirus cases smashed a fourth record in as many days on Thursday, reaching the unprecedented number of 35,580, up from 28,828 the day before, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) has reported.

Fatalities also rose on Thursday to 72 – the same as on Wednesday – taking the Covid death toll to 20,708.

The number of patients on ventilators in intensive care eased to 636 from 620 and 635 the two previous days.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,170,293 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Of the 35,580 new cases, 32 were detected at entry points to the county.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 217infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,410 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 37 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.

Of the new cases, 15,713 were registered in Attica and 3,997 in Thessaloniki.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
People watch from a passing bus health workers protesting outside the government building in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 28, 2021. As the fast-spreading coronavirus variant omicron rages through Western Europe, officials and experts in low-vaccinated Eastern Europe view it as a forewarning for what much of the region anticipates to be an imminent, post-holiday virus surge. [AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda]
NEWS

Low-vaccinated Eastern Europe braces for omicron surge

[AP]
NEWS

Greece bracing for new record infections 

hospitalized-mp-filippos-fortomas-extubated-as-health-improves
NEWS

Hospitalized MP Filippos Fortomas extubated as health improves

[Intime News]
NEWS

Hospitalized Covid patient dies by suicide

A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, on December 29, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

EODY updates guidelines for Covid isolation, quarantine 

[InTime News]
COVID MEASURES

Massive rise in Covid cases puts damper on New Year’s fun