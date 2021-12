Consumers seeking those last-minute New Year’s gifts will have until 6 p.m. to go to the shops on Friday.

New Year’s Eve opening hours for most shops extend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, the supermarkets will be open to 8 p.m.

Banks will close one hour earlier than usual, at 1 p.m.

All shops and businesses will be closed on New Year’s Day (Saturday) and January 2 (Sunday).