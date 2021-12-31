police-move-in-to-clear-34-year-old-squat-in-thessaloniki-university

Police on Friday began an operation to evict a squat that has existed for 34 years in the School of Biology of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

A strong force of officers were deployed around the university in the early hours as workmen entered the building to remove the squat, called the “Biology Hangout.”

The university plans to create a library for the Faculty of Sciences, which will serve 5,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students and 350 members of the teaching staff. The new library will have a budget of €1.3 million.

Earlier this month, about 30 masked men sprayed slogans on the walls of the administrative building of the university expressing solidarity with the squat. [AMNA]