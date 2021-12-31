US ambassador sees ‘even brighter future ahead’ for Greece

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt posted a video on Twitter on Friday for the end of a year that also marked 200 years of Greek-American friendship and the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence.

“Greece has achieved amazing things in the last 200 years and I’m confident it has an even brighter future ahead,” Pyatt says in his message.

“We look forward to taking our remarkable alliance to greater heights,” he said in his post.