US ambassador sees ‘even brighter future ahead’ for Greece
US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt posted a video on Twitter on Friday for the end of a year that also marked 200 years of Greek-American friendship and the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence.
“Greece has achieved amazing things in the last 200 years and I’m confident it has an even brighter future ahead,” Pyatt says in his message.
“We look forward to taking our remarkable alliance to greater heights,” he said in his post.
Χρόνια πολλά! We thank our partners who helped us celebrate 200yrs of 🇺🇸🇬🇷 friendship in 2021, inspired by our shared democratic values born in Athens. We look forward to taking our remarkable alliance to greater heights. Ζήτω η Ελλάδα! Ζήτω η Αμερική! @Greece_2021 #USAGreece2021 pic.twitter.com/Wx0Re2MlJ0
— U.S. Embassy Athens (@USEmbassyAthens) December 30, 2021