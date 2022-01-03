new-virus-infections-surge-past-36-000-again

New cases of the coronavirus jumped past the 36,000-mark again on Monday, after 17,633 on Sunday when there is significantly less testing, and 30,010 the day before.

The daily bulletin of the National Public Health Organization (EODY) confirmed 36,246 infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday.

There were also 78 deaths, up from 61 on Sunday and 59 Saturday, as well as 615 patients on ventilators, down from 626 Sunday.

The median age of the last batch of cases was 36 and that of fatalities 78, authorities said. The median age of patients on ventilators is 63.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,294,741 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20,990 fatalities.