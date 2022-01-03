NEWS

Erdogan says he is saddened by inflation at 36% in 2021

erdogan-says-he-is-saddened-by-inflation-at-36-in-2021
Sellers attend to customers in a street market in Istanbul [AP]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he was saddened by his country’s 2021 annual inflation after it soared to 36.1%, adding his government was determined to lower it to single digits.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said the rise in inflation was due to an increase in global commodity prices and a decline of the lira, which lost nearly 44% of its value last year.

He also said authorities would inspect exorbitant price rises and announced additional support for civil servants’ and pensioners’ wages. [Reuters]

Turkey
READ MORE
video-shows-turkey-cadets-swimming-the-distance-to-kastellorizo
NEWS

Video shows Turkey cadets swimming the distance to Kastellorizo

ankara-determined-to-pursue-issue-of-demilitarization-of-greek-islands
NEWS

Ankara ‘determined’ to pursue issue of demilitarization of Greek islands

thessaloniki-court-rejects-turkish-extradition-request-for-convicted-drug-dealer
NEWS

Thessaloniki court rejects Turkish extradition request for convicted drug dealer

turkey-complains-to-un-over-cyprus-gas-moves
NEWS

Turkey complains to UN over Cyprus gas moves

turkey-s-lira-weakens-for-fifth-day-on-monetary-policy-worries
NEWS

Turkey’s lira weakens for fifth day on monetary policy worries

[Burhan Ozbilici/AP]
NEWS

Turkish interior minister criticizes Frontex, Greece