New cap expected on cost of PCR tests below 60 euros

new-cap-expected-on-cost-of-pcr-tests-below-60-euros

The cost of PCR molecular tests for Covid-19 at private laboratories and clinics will be capped below 60 euros, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said Tuesday.

Speaking to Skai television, Georgiadis said this was a new ministerial decision that will bring the price close to 50 euros. “It will be a fixed price, everyone will be obliged to abide by it…It will be below the European average, we are already cheap in the price of PCRs,” he told the TV station, adding that the pricing will be “beneficial” for people but “will not jeopardize the testing process.”

The decision will not affect the price of rapid antigen tests for which “the market operates satisfactorily,” he said.

The official announcement is expected later in the day.

 

