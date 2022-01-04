mitsotakis-did-not-meet-with-infected-minister-today

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis did not come into contact today with State Minister Akis Skertsos, a close associate, who announced earlier in the day that he had tested positive for Covid-19, government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said Tuesday.

“Mr. Skertsos did not come in contact with the prime minister today, but that does not mean that everyone at Maximos [the prime minister’s office] is not tested every day, let alone when such cases are reported,” Oikonomou told a press briefing.

“We will all follow the protocols required in these cases,” he added.

Asked whether that meant close associates would take PCR tests, he responded, “we will do whatever EODY says,” referring to the National Organization for Public Health.

Skertsos’ announcement was followed by Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras’ who also said he had been infected and was isolating at home.