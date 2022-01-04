new-infections-record-expected-to-be-smashed-again

The record for new Covid infections is expected to be smashed again on Tuesday, with sources saying cases counted in the last 24 hours could reach 55,000.

Earlier this morning, health authorities had already counted 33,000 new infections, while they are expected to include cases from the New Year’s Eve and other gatherings.

Infection rates have surged in the last two weeks, with 36,246 cases reported on Monday, 17,633 on Sunday (Jan. 2), 30,010 on Saturday (Jan. 1), 40,560 on Friday (Dec. 31), 35,580 on Thursday (Dec. 30), 28,828 on Wednesday (Dec. 29), 21,657 on Tuesday (Dec. 28) and 9,284 on Monday (Dec. 27).