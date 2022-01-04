NEWS

Health, education ministers to make announcements on schools

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Health Minister Thanos Plevris and Education Minister Niki Kerameus are expected to make announcements at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday about the reopening of schools in the new term.

The government plans to reopen them on January 10, while tightening testing and restrictions to limit outbreaks.

Speaking Monday to Kathimerini, Education Minister Niki Kerameus stressed that reopening schools also makes it easier to have greater control of the country’s student population given that safety measures are observed more meticulously compared to the period when schools are off.

Education Coronavirus
