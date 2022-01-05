Wednesday’s Covid-19 cases to remain near record levels, minister says

A day after it reported a record 50,126 coronavirus infections, Greece should brace for a similar number of new cases Wednesday, Health Minister Thanos Plevris has said.

Speaking on Skai TV, Plevris said his estimate was based on data collected Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Greece broke a previous high of 40,560 registered on December 31. Meanwhile, 619 patients were in intensive care.

Plevris said Wednesday that none of the intubated patients had contracted the Omicron variant, the driver behind the surge in infections.

He also defended a government decision, announced Tuesday, to open schools on January 10, as planned.