new-management-system-for-protected-eco-areas

Shortly before Greece appears before the European Court for the second time over its poor record in biodiversity protection, it has begun the transition to a new management system of protected areas based on a central structure with 24 decentralized units, under the roof of the Environment Ministry.

More specifically, 36 protected area management bodies are being absorbed by the newly established Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency. The first 10 are those responsible for Evros-Samothrace, Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli, Kerkini, Koronia-Volvi-Halkidiki, North Pindos, Olympus, Parnitha, Schinias-Marathonas-Ymittos-Southeastern Attica, Tzoumerka- Acheloos-Agrafa-Meteora and Thermaic Gulf.

“With the new structure, all the red tape will be handed over to the NECCA, allowing staff at the 24 decentralized units to focus on studying and protecting their areas,” said NECCA CEO Kostas Triantis.