greek-president-sends-message-of-greek-unity-from-gavdos

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was on Gavdos on Thursday for the celebrations of the Epiphany, sending a strong message of Greek unity and support to all remote areas of the country from the southernmost point of Europe.

“From the southernmost point of our homeland and of Europe, Gavdos, near our islanders who safeguard a beautiful facet of Hellenism, I wish the best to all,” said Sakellaropoulou following the traditional ritual of the Blessings of the Water.