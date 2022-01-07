NEWS

Sismanogleio hospital to accept only Covid patients 

sismanogleio-hospital-to-accept-only-covid-patients
[Intime News]

After Sotiria Hospital in Athens, Sismanogleio is also becoming a Covid-only hospital as of Monday (Jan. 10), as the Health Ministry switches gears to tackle a surge in infections caused by the omicron variant of the virus.

The 251,727 virus infections recorded in the country in the last 7 days, (from New Year’s Eve until Jan. 6), have crowded emergency departments where many citizens show up to undergo a free PCR test.

While intensive care units are slowly being decongested after a period of prolonged pressure, the problem has shifted to emergency departments where many citizens show up to undergo a free PCR test, as well as regular hospital units where lighter cases of Covid are being treated.

Other big hospitals in Attica are also pressured to provide additional beds to Covid cases.

Speaking to Skai on Friday, the head of the Public Hospital Workers Federation (POEDIN) said 1,200 healthcare staff members in Attica are in quarantine, having been infected by the virus.

Of these, 755 are in hospitals such as Evangelismos, Sotiria and Sismanogleio.

Coronavirus Health
READ MORE
A medical staff conducts a Covid-19 rapid test on a man in Athens, Tuesday. [AP]
NEWS

WHO sees more evidence that Omicron causes milder symptoms

new-cap-expected-on-cost-of-pcr-tests-below-60-euros
NEWS

New cap expected on cost of PCR tests below 60 euros

92-medical-staff-in-major-athens-hospital-infected-with-covid
NEWS

92 medical staff in major Athens hospital infected with Covid

[InTime News]
NEWS

Criteria broadened for monoclonal antibody treatment

A medic is seen on the night shift at a coronavirus hospital in Athens, in a file photo. A recent study estimates the cost of treating a Covid patient in intensive care at more than €2,000 a day, and in a regular ward at €450 a day. [SOOC]
NEWS

ESY faces Covid bill of 3.2 bln euros

alarm-sparked-by-study-into-hospital-deaths
NEWS

Alarm sparked by study into hospital deaths