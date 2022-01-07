Energy Minister details energy subsidies for households, businesses

Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas on Friday announced new measures amounting to €395 million for the support of households and businesses in January as a result of the international energy crisis.

The minister expanded on earlier announcements by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, explaining that the measures would apply to electricity and natural gas connections and would be financed by the Energy Transition Fund.

He announced subsidies for household electricity bills, saying that primary residences will be subsidised irrespective of income, size and provider. The measure will concern 4.2 million electricity connections and be staggered so as to give incentives for energy conservation, with the estimated average monthly subsidy for the average household amounting to €42, with the assistance for households eligible for the Social Residential Tariff is estimated at €54.

There will also be subsidies for non-residential electricity consumers (farming, commerce, industrial, workshop and other), with a horizontal subsidy amounting to 50% of the increased cost for the entire monthly consumption.

For natural gas, the government subsidy for households will amount to €20 per thermal MWh for the entire monthly bill and will benefit 540,000 consumers irrespective of income, size of residence or provider. An additional discount of €20 euros per thermal MWh will be given by DEPA Commercial, while other providers will be asked to offer equivalent support.

The government subsidy will be extended to all commercial consumers and industry for non-residential natural gas consumers, amounting to €30 euros per MWh.

Skrekas added that the situation and amount of the subsidies will be reassessed in February. [AMNA]