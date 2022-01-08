Aggressive Greece disguising itself as a sheep, Turkey’s Akar says

Turkey Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has accused Greece of exploiting its membership of the European Union in order to cover up its “illegal and aggressive actions” in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Notwithstanding our well-intentioned calls for dialogue, Greece tries to distort every truth and portray itself as a victim country,” Akar said Saturday, adding that Greece is “disguising itself as a sheep in a bid to cover up its illegal and aggressive actions” against Turkey.

“[Greece] is taking advantage of its EU membership in order to forge alliances with [the bloc] and to create an artificial threat,” he said, while accusing Athens of seeking to turn its bilateral disputes with Ankara into EU-Turkey, US-Turkey or NATO-Turkey disputes.