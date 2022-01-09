NEWS

Athens parking app upgraded

The myAthensPass mobile phone application for parking in downtown Athens has been upgraded to allow motorists to use the system even when they are not in the vicinity. 

With the upgrade of the app developed by the City of Athens, users can remotely extend their parking pass or purchase a new one for one of the 3,500 spots available under the scheme. 

Parking in most parts of central Athens is restricted to pass-holders Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

