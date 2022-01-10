at-least-14-000-pupils-test-positive-for-covid-as-schools-reopen

At least 14,000 Covid-19 cases were reported as Greek pupils returned to class after the winter holidays on Monday, Skai.gr reported quoting sources in the Education Ministry.

Authorities defied calls by some experts to delay the return to class amid a sharp rise in Covid infections driven by the Omicron variant, with government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou telling Mega TV on Sunday that “children are more protected inside the school environment than outside it.”

However, at-home diagnostic tests are mandatory for pupils and teachers, regardless of their vaccination status.

Greece logged 18,592 new coronavirus infections on Sunday. There were also 66 deaths, and 642 patients on ventilators.