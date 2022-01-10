NEWS

Appeals court suspends prison sentence of ex-Golden Dawn MP

appeals-court-suspends-prison-sentence-of-ex-golden-dawn-mp

A Greek appeals court has suspended the six-year prison sentence of former Golden Dawn MP Nikos Michos.

With the ruling, which was issued despite the prosecutor’s recommendation that Michos remain in jail, the former neo-Nazi deputy will imminently be released from the high-security Domokos prison in central Greece until the second-instance stage of the trial.

Michos, who according to his lawyer suffers from cancer and other medical problems, will not be allowed to leave the country and must turn up at the police station twice a month.

