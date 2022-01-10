patras-carnival-opening-ceremony-delayed-over-covid-spread

The opening ceremony of the annual Patras Carnival, hailed as Greece’s most prominent celebration of the festivities in the runup to Lent, has been delayed according to an announcement of the municipal authorities of the western port city on Monday. Apart from the wider epidemiological situation, the announcement revealed that several ceremony participants tested positive.

“Closely monitoring the epidemiological situation in Greece, we have readjusted our schedule to not risk the health of any of our citizens, affiliates, or employees. In recent days, Covid has struck at the participants of the opening ceremony, forcing us to delay the event,” read the official announcement.