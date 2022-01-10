NEWS

FM announces delivery of 907,000 vaccines to Nigeria

[InTime News]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced the delivery of 907,000 coronavirus vaccines to Nigeria during a meeting with the Nigerian Minister of State at the Federal Ministry of Health Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora on Monday. The delivery is part of the wider COVAX initiative for equitable access to vaccines globally.

“We discussed the international response to Covid-19. As a sign of our solidarity with Nigeria during the pandemic, I announced the delivery of 907,000 Greek vaccines to the country as part of COVAX,” stated Dendias in a release uploaded to social media.

This is the first visit by a Greek foreign minister to Nigeria.

