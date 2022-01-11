Foreign minister meets Nigerian counterpart, chief health officer in Abuja

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias paid a visit to Nigeria on Monday and met with his counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama in the capital of Abuja.

Dendias and Onyeama signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral talks between the two countries while the Greek minister noted that there is a long list of agreements which both foreign ministries are working to complete. He also invited his counterpart to visit Athens soon.

“We see the Meditteranean Sea as a linking bridge rather than a dividing border,” Dendias said prior to meeting with Onyeama, “therefore Greece sees Nigeria as a neighbor,” he added.

The visiting minister thanked his Nigerian counterpart for referring to the strong presence of the Greek business community in the African country for over 100 years.

“Greek names are familiar in Nigeria, meaning that this Greek business community did not come to Nigeria to make a profit and then leave, but became Greek and Nigerian together, serving both countries, both nations, and our common future,” he said.

Dendias added that the two countries were linked also through “the best basketball player in the United States and the world currently,” Giannis Antetokounmpo.

[AMNA]