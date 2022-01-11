greece-heading-for-new-high-in-infections

New Covid-19 infections are expected to smash yet a new record on Tuesday, as health authorities will incorporate the positive self tests confirmed after the reopening of schools, a medical expert said.

“Things are not easy,” Nikolaos Tzanakis, an expert in respiratory disease and vice president of the Hellenic Thoracic Society, told Skai television on Tuesday, predicting the day’s cases could approach the 50,000 mark.

If 600,000 tests are performed and the positivity rate reaches 9%, then new cases will be close to 54,000, while if the rate is closer to 8%, the new infections will be below 50,000, he added.

Regarding the peak of the Omicron wave, he said that his team’s model estimates that it will peak between January 20 and 25, however if it turns out that the holidays have not shown their full effect and the schools are contributing to the transmission, then it may delay further.