Call for state of emergency on Kos after storm lashes island 

[kosvoice.gr]

The regional governor of the Southern Aegean, Giorgos Hatzimarkos submitted a call on Tuesday to declare a state of emergency in two municipal units on the island of Kos, battered by storms in the last few days.

In his request sent to the General Secretariat for Civil Protection, he said the “extreme weather phenomena” on January 8-9 municipal units of Kos and Dikaiou resulted in floods, landslides and extensive damage to the road network, endangering lives and property.

