Sensors installed at street crossings, wheelchair ramps

As part of the effort to crack down on traffic violations in Athens, sensors have been installed on ramps for the disabled and street crossings that detect illegal parking and send direct signals to municipal police.

Sensors have been installed at 830 points, mainly in downtown Athens, by city authorities. When parked on, the sensors will alert the police, who will send the nearest officer to remove the offender’s license plates. Illegal parking at crossings and ramps is especially common in parking space-deprived areas such as Kolonaki, Monastiraki, Pangrati, Omonia and Syntagma.

Parking on a ramp for the disabled leads to the removal of plates and registration permits for two months, according to Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Police and Public Spaces Vassilios Koromantzos.

“When you park on a ramp for the disabled, in many places you can now be sure that you will be caught,” he said.