gale-force-winds-keep-ferries-docked

Gale-force winds kept ships for the Cyclades, Dodecanese and Eastern Aegean Islands docked at Piraeus port on Wednesday.

However, some services, such as the “Knossos Palace” to Iraklio and Hania on Crete is expected to sail on schedule at 9 p.m.

In the Argosaronic Gulf, the Perama-Paloukia route from Piraeus to Salamina island has also been cancelled.

Sailings have also been cancelled from the ports of Rafina and Lavrio.

Passengers are advised to contact port authorities and travel agencies to confirm the schedules.

According to the National Meteorological Service, the southeasterly winds in the Aegean are at Force 8 and 9.

The weather is expected to improve on Thursday. [AMNA]