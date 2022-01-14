NEWS

Student sit-in over police presence at campus

student-sit-in-over-police-presence-at-campus

Students at Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) Friday launched a sit-in on their campus to protest against a police operation on university grounds earlier in the week. 

Police arrested six people Wednesday as they tried to tear down a wall inside the campus. All of those arrested were students at the school, while three of them had been prosecuted in the past.

The students are also protesting against an alleged cover-up of criminal offenses committed by an AUEB professor that was beaten up by hooded people Tuesday. 

Police are investigating the attack which took place while the professor was giving a lecture with at least 100 students in the amphitheater. 

The working assumption is that the assault came in response to press reports that made extensive reference to court cases involving the professor, who is being prosecuted for usury and extortion after an indictment was filed against him by a former university colleague.

The protesters Friday also demanded free rapid Covid-19 testing for all students and additional measures against the pandemic.

They said further action will take place at 1 p.m. Monday.

