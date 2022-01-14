russia-voices-dismay-over-us-presence-in-alexandroupoli

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed his dismay on Friday over increased US presence in Greece’s northern port of Alexandroupoli.

Lavrov made the comments at his annual news conference in Moscow.

Asked about the prospect of NATO military equipment being transferred via the Greek port, Lavrov said: “I understand that Greece is a member of NATO and the European Union. At the same time, we see that Greece is unwilling to go down the road of additional sanctions against Russia. Greece is not happy with ongoing developments between the West and the Russian Federation.”

“We trust that our Greek friends, with their wisdom, will make a decision that reflects their convictions,” he added.