trial-of-covid-denier-postponed-after-positive-test-for-covid

The trial of a Greek lawyer for spreading fake news about the Covid-19 pandemic on social media was postponed Friday until May 4 after his lawyers presented results showing that he had tested positive for the virus.

The defendant, Nikos Antoniadis, had announced on Thursday on the internet that he was infected, claiming it was “simple flu” and describing his case as the “the trial of the century.”

Antoniadis was charged in November by the police’s cybercrime division after a complaint was filed containing evidence that allegedly showed him stating that there is no coronavirus, that the intubation of patients is done for no good reason and that the vaccines against Covid-19 are dangerous.

The prosecution is part of a wider drive by Greek judicial authorities to crack down on the activities of anti-vaxxers. [AMNA]