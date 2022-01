A Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) entered the Athens FIR on Saturday afternoon and flew twice over the islet of Kandelioussa, west of Nisyros, in the southeastern Aegean.

The flights were registered at 9.53 a.m. and at 9.55 a.m. at 19,000 feet.

It was the third time since the beginning of the year that a Turkish drone had flown over Kandelioussa.