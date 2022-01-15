pm-reiterates-plea-for-unvaccinated-elderly-to-get-the-jab

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged again on Saturday people over 60 years of age who remain unvaccinated to get the jab as soon as possible.

Government sources told state-run news agency AMNA earlier in the day that 90% of those aged over 60 have already been vaccinated or booked an appointment.

“90%, that is 9 in 10 people over 60, have been vaccinated,” he said during a visit to a health center in Megara on Saturday.

“I want to emphasize that, from the moment we imposed this mandatory measure, almost half of those who had not been vaccinated made the right choice to get inoculated. So this measure was successful. We want to increase vaccination rates in the sensitive age group of those over 60,” he added.

The government has said that those who remain unvaccinated in that age group after January 16 will be fined 100 euros each month.