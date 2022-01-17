NEWS

Athens, Harvard universities launch joint research on migration

Athens and Harvard universities will launch a research collaboration on migration/refugee issues this summer with a three-week summer course in Greece for Harvard graduate students.

The interdisciplinary course on migration and refugee studies will be held in Athens, Nafplio and on the island of Lesvos from July 11-31, offered by Harvard’s FXB Center for Health and Human Rights, in collaboration with University of Athens’ Refugee and Migration Studies Hub. It will include lectures, seminars, interactive class sessions and fieldwork.

A memorandum of cooperation between the two institutions will be signed at an online meeting on Wednesday.

