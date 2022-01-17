pilot-plan-to-tackle-hospital-infections

A cleaning worker mops the floor as medical staff examine a Covid-19 patient in an ICU of the Sotiria Thoracic Diseases Hospital in Athens, last year. [AP]

A program for improving procedures aimed at preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) in Greece has entered its main phase, which includes collecting data on the current situation, as well as a series of interventions that have already been planned and will be carried out within the next four years to curb HAIs and antimicrobial resistance.

In this context, a single electronic platform for recording HAIs was developed and installed in the 10 public hospitals participating in the program to record the indicators in a uniform manner, as well as the changes achieved.

In addition, the collaborating hospitals have been strengthened with infection surveillance nurses (NELs).

The program, an initiative of the newly established Organization for the Quality of Healthcare and the Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Outcomes Research (CLEO), is run by teams of experts from different organizations and health facilities and funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.