fourth-part-of-high-speed-train-on-its-way-to-greece

The fourth train of rail operator Trainose’s high-speed trains that will connect Athens to Thessaloniki is on its way to Greece from Italy.

The ETR 470 No 6 will be the penultimate to arrive and will be added to the fast route, after the arrival of the ETR 470 trains No 1, 7 and 8 last year.

The much-delayed inauguration of the first route will first have to overcome another hurdle as the Hellenic Railway Regulatory Authority (RAS) has yet to certify the trains, a requirement before the new train goes into operation.

At the request of the rail regulator, the undercarriages of the trains were recently fitted with mechanisms to clear sand and snow (used to improve traction).

According to information, the certification will be completed by early March. When in operation, the Pendolino ETR 470 will travel at a speed of up to 160 kilometers per hour.