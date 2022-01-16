Earthquake registered near Mt. Athos, felt in Attica

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck south of the monastic community of Mt. Athos on Sunday. The quake even rattled Attica, 225 kilometers away.

The Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens estimates that the tremor was at a depth of 7 kilometers.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) registered the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.5 and the depth at 5 kilometers.

There are no damages or injures reported so far.