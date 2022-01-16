expansion-of-territorial-waters-is-sovereign-and-inalienable-right-say-diplomatic-sources

Diplomatic sources available to Kathimerini have stressed on Sunday that Greece has not moved from its longstanding position that the expansion of territorial waters to 12 nautical miles is an inalienable sovereign right, as expressly set out by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

This was in response to articles in Turkish media that circulated on Saturday night suggesting that Greece had backed down from its right. This was sparked by comments made by Christos Rozakis (emeritus professor at the National Kapodistrian University of Athens and former expert council president of the Foreign Ministry).

Indicatively, TV channel A Haber reported that “Greece has quit its claim of 12 nautical miles,” and Turkish channel Star ran a story that “Greece has backed down on its demand to expand its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles.”