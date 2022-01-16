NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 10,783 new cases, 95 deaths, 680 intubated

[Reuters]

Health authorities announced 10,783 new cases of the coronavirus during the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The significantly lower number of cases is a usual Sunday occurrence, due to the far lower number of tests.

Deaths, however, rose significantly, to 95, from 78 Saturday, while the number of patients on ventilators dropped slightly, to 680, from 686 a day ago, although it is still significantly higher than last Sunday’s 642.

A total of 220,360 tests were administered over the past 24 hours, with 4.89% turning positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,660,871 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 153,255 (9.2%) of which in the past week. 

