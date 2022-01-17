NEWS

State Department: US supports regional power connections

[AP]

The United States supports projects such as the connection of electricity grids between Greece and Egypt and Israel and Cyprus and the latter’s connection to the mainland EU grid, a State Department spokesman told Greek correspondents Sunday.

The spokesman added that that the current US administration believes that projects, such as the planned East Med gas pipeline connecting Israel, Cyprus and Greece will lose its value as the world moves away from fossil fuels. As the transition is still ongoing and will take some time, the US supports projects such as the Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) at Alexandroupoli, in northeast Greece, and pipeline connections with Bulgaria and North Macedonia “that will be completed much earlier and at a far lower cost than the East Med gas pipeline” as a medium-term solution lessening the region’s energy dependence on Russia.

[AMNA]

Energy
