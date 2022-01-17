NEWS ‘JIHADI’ DRUG

Police seize thousands of amphetamine pills on Rhodes

police-seize-thousands-of-amphetamine-pills-on-rhodes

Greek police have seized more than 180,000 super-charged amphetamine Captagon pills on the island of Rhodes.

Drug enforcement officers found the pills inside two bags, approximately at a distance of 100 meters away from each other, on a beach near the island’s capital on Thursday.

Captagon is also known as the “jihadist’s drug” because of its widespread use by ISIS fighters in Syria, where illegal laboratories are still thought to be producing the powerful amphetamine.

Also on Thursday, anti-narcotic officers discovered 40 bags containing a total of over 80,800 tablets of an unspecified drug. The bags featured the swastika symbol. 
Investigation continues.

