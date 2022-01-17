michael-amiridis-named-president-of-uofsc

Michael Amiridis was named the 30th President of the University of South Carolina at a meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees on January 14. Amiridis is expected to assume his role in the summer of 2022, replacing current Interim President Harris Pastides.

“We have chosen a scholar and administrator of the first order to lead our institution. Dr Amiridis understand the university community and has a demonstrated track record of leading a large organization to new levels of success,” said Board of Trustees Chair, C. Dorn Smith III.

Amiridis is a native of Greece and a U.S. citizen. He currently serves as the Chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago. He had previously spent more than two decades at the UofSC, including as Dean of the College of Engineering and Computing and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. [University of South Carolina]