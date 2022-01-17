NEWS

Coronavirus: 18,834 new cases, 101 deaths, 672 intubations

coronavirus-18834-new-cases-101-deaths-672-intubations
[InTime News]

Greek health authorities announced 18,834 new coronavirus cases and 101 deaths during their daily briefing on Monday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also revealed that there are currently 672 patients intubated in Greece’s ICUs.

Most intubated patients (549 or 81.7%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, with the remainder (123 or 18.3%) being fully vaccinated.

The total coronavirus cases reported in Greece since the start of the pandemic reached 1,679,705, with a total of 22,087 deaths over the same period.

Coronavirus
