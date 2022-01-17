supreme-court-prosecutor-urges-thorough-investigation-of-thessaloniki-rape-claim

A Supreme Court prosecutor has urged his colleagues in Thessaloniki to thoroughly investigate the allegations of a 24-year-old woman that she was raped by three men at a New Year’s party in a luxury hotel in Thessaloniki.

The woman claims that she attended the party at the invitation of a friend, which was attended by a number of businesspeople.

After an hour and a half, she decided to leave but felt too unwell to drive home. She then decided to book a room in the hotel. She remembers three men approaching her in an elevator but then passed out. The next morning, she awoke in a hotel room, in a state of undress, with men’s clothing in the room.

She reported the rape to police on January 2, her lawyer said.

The woman’s allegations triggered a storm on social media since becoming public over the weekend.

Prosecutors in the northern city have already launched an investigation into the woman’s allegations. They are also examining claims that a large pimping ring exists in the city that seeks to push young women into prostitution at parties such as the one attended by the woman.

According to reports, the woman has identified two of the men who raped her.

A 27-year-old man was subsequently arrested. He admitted to having sex with the woman but claimed it was consensual. He was later released subject to a number of conditions.